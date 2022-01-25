Allu Arjun’s Mind Boggling Remuneration For His Next With Atlee Becomes The Talk Of The Town!

After delivering back to back blockbusters, Allu Arjun is now aiming to hit a hat-trick. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the actor is currently in talks with director Atlee and his team for yet another pan-India project. Reportedly, renowned production banner Lyca Productions will be backing the project. Just as the collaboration, what has turned many heads is a buzz that the Icon Star is being offered Rs 100 crore for the film.

For Pushpa, the actor was paid Rs 32 crore, and now with the super success of the film, looks like Allu Arjun is in high demand. Well, the staggering remuneration of the actor has indeed become the talk of the town, with many expressing that he completes deserves the pay. On the other hand, fans are also waiting for the official announcement of the project, which might even confirm the ongoing buzz to some extent.

Well currently, Kollywood director Atlee is super busy working on his Bollywood debut venture Lion (tentative title) with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles.. The director has bagged the big offer after delivering three consecutive hits including Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019). Notably, Lion also marks the leading actresses maiden project in Hindi

Samantha's Remuneration For Pushpa's 'Oo Antava' Song Revealed!

Pushpa: Fans Go Gaga Over Allu Arjun's Swag In The Rural Entertainer!

As for Allu Arjun, he will next be seen in Pushpa's sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the rural drama will also retain the other cast members including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjay.

Though Arjun had also confirmed his collaboration with directors Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva for Icon and #AA21, reports suggest that both the projects have been shelved for now. However, an official confirmation is awaited in this regard.