Allu Arjun's Noble Gesture Receives a 'Heartfelt Thanks' From Kerala Bureaucrat

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is not only a hero on the silver screen; he is a real-life hero as well. The actor has a kind heart, which has been proven through his humanitarian gesture for a downtrodden girl.

Allu Arjun recently offered help to a bright student who was finding it hard to fund her nursing studies. The Pushpa star has also assured the girl that he will sponsor her four-year course and meet all her educational expenses.

Alappuzha district collector VR Krishna Teja took to his Facebook account to announce this noble gesture of Allu Arjun on Thursday (November 10). In a lengthy post, the Collector described how the student, a Muslim girl, approached him and asked for his assistance so she could continue her studies.

Even though the girl scored 92% in her intermediate examinations, she could not continue her studies because of financial constraints. The girl had lost her father after battling Covid last year. "I could see hope and confidence in her eyes. So, we decided to ensure her all assistance as part of the We Are For Alleppey project," said Mr Teja.

The girl desired to be a nurse; therefore, the authorities contacted a number of universities and eventually succeeded in getting her admitted to a private college in the district. The next obstacle was finding someone to support her academic expenses, he added.

The Collector, after knowing the girl hails from Andhra Pradesh, contacted Telugu star Allu Arjun and asked for his help. The actor didn't even take a second to say yes, he informed. The collector said, "...Called our favourite movie actor Allu Arjun for the purpose and as soon as he heard the matter, he agreed to meet the entire expense of studies, including the hostel fees, for four years instead of one year."

Mr Teja further said that Allu Arjun was present during the time of the girl's admission. "I am sure that she will study well and become a nurse in future who will take care of her mother and brother and will do good to the society," he added.

Concluding his post, the government officer also thanked Allu Arjun, the college authorities, and others who came forward to help and support the girl.