Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Shooting To Begin From September 8; Excited Team Is All Buckled Up!

The shooting of one of the most awaited film sequels, Pushpa, is going to begin its schedules. The movie, which was released on December 17, 2021, went on to become a successful film all over the country. In Hindi especially, the film created a bunch of records, opening a huge market for Allu Arjun; who has a massive craze in Kerala already. Pushpa was released as a pan-India venture.

Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule was earlier planned on a different scale but owing to Pushpa: The Rise's success, the makers of the film decided to re-work the story, set up, and increase the budget for the sequel to make it an international film.

While Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pusharaj has left everyone in wonder, the movie's sequel is setting the bars too high for the fans and moviegoers. The film, written and directed by Sukumar, has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, in which she excelled. In fact, her character Srivalli made her a household name all over India.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was seen in the powerful role of a cop Bhanwarsingh Shekawat, and the film also stars actors like Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya, and Ajay Gosh among others in key roles.

Rumours have it that Vijay Sethupathi is in talks for an interesting role in the sequel, which is yet to be announced officially.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's remarkable soundtrack which includes the popular 'Oo Antava Uhu Antava Mawa', a mass dance number in which Samantha sizzled. Pushpa's cinematography was handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and was edited by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben together. Pushpa was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.