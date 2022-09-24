Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Shooting To Kick-Start At The New Allu Studios In Gandipet Post Dasara!

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule is soon going on floors. The team, headed by director Sukumar, is gearing up for its first filming schedule post-Dasara vacation. Owing to the first part's tremendous success and appreciation, the director's team has reworked the film's script and tried to make it more appealing to viewers all over the world. The estimated budget for Pushpa 2 is also said to have doubled.

According to the latest buzz inside Tollywood, the shooting will kick-start at the newly developed Allu Studios by Allu Arjun's family. Pushpa: The Rule's official puja ceremony happened recently in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the film's musician Devi Sri Prasad has already come up with some wonderful tracks for the film. Devi Sri Prasad-Sukumar-Allu Arjun's combination is quite remarkable in Tollywood. The hit Srivalli song from the film is just an example of the trio's successful collaborations.

The Allu family is also planning for a huge inauguration ceremony at Allu Studios on October 1. Following the festivities, the team is all set to go on set. The Allu Studio is a swanky location built for filming, in an area sprawling 10 acres at Gandipet in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna is the film's female lead and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil made his Tollywood debut with the film in the role of Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat. The character played by Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, as Allu Arjun's aide has become a turning point in his career. The film also stars Dhanunjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Gosh, and Ajay among others.

Pushpa: The Rise is the production venture of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The movie was made on a budget of about Rs 125 Crore and made around Rs 365 Crore. Pushpa went on to become a super successful venture in the Hindi belts, surprising the makers.