      Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Takes Over Social Media On Its First Anniversary With The Top 3 Trends!

      Few films in the history of Indian cinema have created a far-reaching impact that's even remotely close to the success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise. On the day of its first anniversary today (December 17), the movie has yet again marked headlines all over with its complete take-over of social media.

      The complete nation has been in awe of this path-breaking movie which has been a perfect culmination of a fantastic narrative, power-packed performances, and soothing music.

      Netizens all over, fondly relived the memories as they reminisced about the grand spectacle and fantastic acting by Allu Arjun. The melodious track of Srivalli has crossed boundaries and become a favourite of masses in numerous countries.

      On its anniversary day, the top 3 Twitter trends comprised of 'Jhukega Nahi Sala', 'Pushpa Day', and 'Flower Nahi Fire' as fans posted about their favourite movie!

      The excitement for the second installment of the franchise is at its peak and the anniversary of Pushpa is only making the fans more impatient. It's an iconic moment for Indian cinema as the frenzy of Pushpa: The Rise is here to stay with its amazing fan following all over the world. A moment of pride and happiness for all of us as Indian cinema crosses international boundaries and earns appreciation from all corners of the globe.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 19:23 [IST]
      X