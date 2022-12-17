Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Takes Over Social Media On Its First Anniversary With The Top 3 Trends!

Few
films
in
the
history
of
Indian
cinema
have
created
a
far-reaching
impact
that's
even
remotely
close
to
the
success
of
Allu
Arjun
and
Rashmika
Mandanna's
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
On
the
day
of
its
first
anniversary
today
(December
17),
the
movie
has
yet
again
marked
headlines
all
over
with
its
complete
take-over
of
social
media.
The
complete
nation
has
been
in
awe
of
this
path-breaking
movie
which
has
been
a
perfect
culmination
of
a
fantastic
narrative,
power-packed
performances,
and
soothing
music.
Netizens
all
over,
fondly
relived
the
memories
as
they
reminisced
about
the
grand
spectacle
and
fantastic
acting
by
Allu
Arjun.
The
melodious
track
of
Srivalli
has
crossed
boundaries
and
become
a
favourite
of
masses
in
numerous
countries.
On
its
anniversary
day,
the
top
3
Twitter
trends
comprised
of
'Jhukega
Nahi
Sala',
'Pushpa
Day',
and
'Flower
Nahi
Fire'
as
fans
posted
about
their
favourite
movie!
The
excitement
for
the
second
installment
of
the
franchise
is
at
its
peak
and
the
anniversary
of
Pushpa
is
only
making
the
fans
more
impatient.
It's
an
iconic
moment
for
Indian
cinema
as
the
frenzy
of
Pushpa:
The
Rise
is
here
to
stay
with
its
amazing
fan
following
all
over
the
world.
A
moment
of
pride
and
happiness
for
all
of
us
as
Indian
cinema
crosses
international
boundaries
and
earns
appreciation
from
all
corners
of
the
globe.