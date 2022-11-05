Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy To Act In A Malayalam Film? Here Are The Details.

Allu Arjun is one of the recent superstars from south India who tasted the success of the pan-India phenomenon thanks to Sukumar's directorial venture, Pushpa: The Rise. His wife, Sneha Reddy, who is also equally popular, is known for her impeccable wardrobe choices.

The 37-year-old is an avid social media user, as she often posts pictures of herself in different outfits that leave fans in awe of her fashion statements. Sneha also shares sweet pictures of her family that showcase her husband Allu Arjun and kids. This offers her fans a view into her private life.

It seems like the popularity of Sneha Reddy will not just be limited to social media. If reports are to be believed, she will be wetting her feet in the realm of acting very soon. Reportedly, her first project will be a Malayalam film as opposed to a Telugu one. She will act in the film with a famous star of Malayalam cinema.

There has been no official confirmation yet, and these are mere speculations. Sneha and her team are being secretive about details like the star cast, plot, genre, and release date of her debut film.

As for Allu Arjun, the actor is gearing up for the shooting of the second part of the successful film, Pushpa: The Rule. The film is being shepherded by its original director, Sukumar. The actor will be revisiting his original role in the film as Pushparaj. The film will also have its other original cast members, namely, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahaadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Pushpa 2 will continue where the first film left off and focus on Pushpa's clash with Bhanwar.

Meanwhile, last week, the shooting of Pushpa 2 began. The film's cinematographer, Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, shared a snap from the sets that featured Allu Arjun in a ragged look in an all-black outfit. Sharing the photograph, Miroslaw Kuba thanked the star and wrote, "adventure has begun".

Pushpa: The Rise is currently available on Amazon Prime in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.