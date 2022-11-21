Allu Arjun Shares Sweet Wishes For Daughter Allu Arha On Her Birthday With An Adorable Candid Video

Called as the style icon, Allu Arjun and his family are loved by his fans. The actor and his daughter Allu Arha are the most adorable father-daughter duo in Tollywood. Allu Arha is celebrating her sixth birthday on Monday, November 21. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy took to their respective social media accounts and posted a cute message for their daughter.

Sharing a sweet post for his daughter, Allu Arjun on Instagram dropped a video featuring a montage of his conversion with Allu Arha. He captioned the video, "Happy Birthday to my cutest baby ALLU ARHA. #కందిరీగకథలు #alluarha." The video clips show the father and daughter having a fun exchange about honeycombs. Watch the video here

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy too shared an adorable photo of Arha holding a balloon in her hand. "Happy Birthday Arha (sic)," she wrote. Allu Arjun and Sneha often post cute glimpses of their kids on social media, which go viral in no time.

Check out Sneha Reddy's post here:-

Allu Arjun who now is a national sensation will soon be coming with the part two of his film Pushpa. The actor tied the knot with Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and welcomed their son in 2014, whom they named Allu Ayaan. After two years, the power couple welcomed a baby girl in 2016 named Allu Arha.

For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun's 6-year-old daughter Allu Arha will soon make her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Arha will be seen essaying the role of Prince Bharat in the highly anticipated movie. Earlier, speaking about his daughter's debut in the film industry, Allu Arjun told Pinkvilla, "I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel."

"But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness," he had added.

Sukumar's directorial Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, recently went on the floor in August. The film is said to release in 2024, while the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, will release in Russia.