Allu Arjun Violates Traffic Norms, Gets Fined

Tollywood actor, Allu Arjun's car was stopped by the traffic police in Hyderabad and was allegedly fined for violation of tinted window shield norms. According to reports, he was issued a challan of Rs 700 by the officials, who also removed the black film from the windows of his Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV. Notably, using black film on the windows of cars is banned in India. Despite the ban, several celebrities have been using the tinted film on their expensive vehicles for privacy reasons. For the unversed, in 2012, the Supreme Court of India passed a verdict that prohibits the use of tinted glass to curb crimes that took place inside vehicles.

Let us tell you that this is not the first time when traffic police have issued a challan and removed the film from the vehicle of a Tollywood celebrity. Just a few days ago, cars of actors Jr NTR and Manoj were also stopped by the officials for having tinted glass. Just a day ago, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas was issued a challan by the Jubilee Hills traffic police. A picture of the director going through the inspection had also gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Allu Arjun who was previously seen in the blockbuster film Pushpa will next be seen in its sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film will retain its prequel cast members including Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The Stylish Star also has Icon with Venu Sriram and #AA21 with Koratala Siva.