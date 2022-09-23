Allu Sirish's Upcoming Romantic Drama Prema Kadanta To Arrive On November 4 In The Theatres?

Allu Sirish made his debut in the year 2013 but the actor has only a very few hits in his career. He was last seen in the film titled ABCD, which was released in the year 2019. The actor, who is quite active on social media has refrained from public glare over a couple of years for reasons unknown.

However, there is an update about Sirish's last project, which is yet to be released. The actor shared screen space with Anu Emmanuel for a romantic drama directed by Rakesh Sashii. There were several pictures of Sirish and Anu Emmanuel that went viral on the internet from the shooting spot back then. There were also rumours about the duo falling in love. While there was no response from either of them, the film too remained under wraps until now.

Reports suggest that the makers of the film are now working on the project to release it on November 4. Usually, November isn't considered a favorable season for Tollywood producers to release their films. To make use of the dry season, the makers of Samantha's Shaakuntalam also chose November 4 as the ideal day to release their film. Looks like Allu Sirish might come back to the silver screen with Prema Kadanta.

The makers of the film have not kick-started any promotional events for Prema Kaadanta so far. If the news about the film arriving on November 4 is true, they might opt to release the teaser, and trailer of the film shortly. The film's first look posters were released earlier where Sirish was seen kissing the cheeks of Anu Emmanuel as she attempts to click a selfie.

Allu Aravind produced the film under his GA2 Pictures banner in association with the Shri Tirumala Production Private Ltd banner. Official confirmation of the same is awaited, however.