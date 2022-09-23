Allu Studios, Spread Across 10 Acres In Gandipet Area To Be Inaugurated On October 1 By Allu Family!

Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun has come up with yet another venture, a film studio in the Gandipet area of Hyderabad. The studio will be inaugurated and ready to use for filming of movies and soap operas from October 1.

Allu family is going to inaugurate the state-of-the-art facilities with a studio sprawling across 10 acres area. The studio is dedicated to Allu Ramalingaiah, father of Allu Aravind and grandfather of Allu Arjun. The studio is equipped with the latest technology and amenities.

Allu Arjun's brothers Allu Sirish and Allu Bobby reportedly will be overlooking the management of Allu Studios. Allu Aravind already has two production houses Geeta Arts and Geeta Arts 2 under his management, through which he produces high-budget films.

The inauguration of Allu Studios is going to be a huge event and a special guest was also reportedly invited for the same. With the addition of studios, Hyderabad now has several film studios with facilities for making top-class films without having to go out of the city.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is busy prepping for the super successful film Pushpa: The Rise's sequel, which is said to go on floors very soon. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule has garnered high expectations from the fans of Allu Arjun and the director. The movie has Rashmika Mandanna as its female lead in the character of Srivalli. The film has Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil making an impressive debut as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The sequel will have Pushpa challenging Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat to establish his rule in the red sanders smuggling mafia around Seshachalam forests. The sequel is said to have Vijay Sethupathi in yet another powerful role. However, there was no official confirmation of the same.