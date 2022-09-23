Alluri Twitter Review: Tweets To Check Before Deciding To Watch Sree Vishnu's Cop Drama!

Sree Vishnu's latest film Alluri, an out-and-out cop action drama is all set to hit the theatres on September 23. Sree Vishnu's performance and the intensity of the character he played are appreciated from the trailer. Debutante Kayadu Lohar is the film's female lead.

Fans of the actor and other regular moviegoers, who have watched the film a bit earlier than the rest, have shared their opinions through social media handles.

The film also stars actors like Tanikella Bharani, Suman, Raja Ravindra, Ravi Varma, Madhusudhan, Vasu Inturi, and Prudhvi Raj among others in crucial supporting roles.

The movie is about a strict cop, played by Vishnu, who looked quite the part. He tries to perform his duties with commitment and crosses paths with the villains. His family life is disturbed owing to the consequences of being committed. How his passion for his job and his love are brought together is to be seen on the screen. Sree Vishnu's physique and body language for the role is noticeable, garnering appreciation for the same.

Raj Thota composed the photography for the film and Harshavardhan Rameshwar scored the film's soundtrack. Vithal Kosanam headed the department of Art Direction. Bekkam Venugopal bankrolled the film under Lucky Media banner.

Update:

The Sree Vishnu starrer, an action drama, has failed to release on the silver screen on time. Due to unforeseen financial issues concerning the film's distributors, the first few shows of Alluri have been delayed. However, issues are expected to be settled before end of the day.