Anasuya Bharadwaj Not Keen On Returning to Small Screen Until She Finds Interesting Work!

Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj was a sensation when she appeared as the host of ETV's popular comedy show Jabardasth. She caught the attention of the viewers with her chirpy hosting skills and outfits. Anasuya rose to superstardom through the show and even bagged several opportunities in Telugu films. Unfortunately for the anchor, she had to leave the show due to various reasons.

Anasuya, however, is a busy artist in not only Tollywood but across other south-Indian industries- Tamil and Malayalam. She has several projects in her kitty right now and is yet to announce a couple more. In a recent interaction with her fans online, the mother of two shared the list of her projects, her likes, and dislikes.

She also made sure to drop an update about her role in Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2. While we already know that the shooting of Sukumar Bandreddi's film is happening at a fast pace, Anasuya is going to join the sets very soon.

Answering a question about her future films, Anasuya replied, "I have Rangamarthanda, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Chase, Flashback and another film in Telugu. In addition, there is a Tamil film in the dubbing stage. Michael, Simba, and Aari are also in line. I'm going to start another Malayalam film shortly."

Anasuya was then questioned about her exit from Jabardasth. While she maintained that Jabardasth remains special to her, she felt "Sometimes we are put in a phase where hard decisions need to be made. That's life."

Meanwhile, she also made sure that until and unless there is an exciting project, she doesn't want to do Television shows just for the sake of it.