Ante Sundaraniki Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nani-Nazriya's Rom-Com Opens To A Positive Response

Natural
star
Nani
has
come
up
with
a
film
that
screams
his
comfort
zone
and
rightly
so,
he
effortlessly
pulled
off
the
role
of
Sundar,
a
guy
struggling
to
breathe
within
an
orthodox
brahmin
family.
The
movie
marks
the
debut
of
Nazriya
Nazim
in
Tollywood.
The
chemistry
of
Nani
and
Nazriya
in
Ante
Sundaraniki
is
remarkable,
opine
the
fans
and
moviegoers.
The
film's
picturesque
cinematography
and
narration
of
the
inter-religion
love
story
of
a
couple
are
received
well.
Laced
with
emotions
and
loads
of
humour,
the
movie
is
a
thorough
laugh
riot.
Ante
Sundaraniki
made
a
decent
pre-release
of
Rs
30
Crore
and
on
the
first
day
of
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
earned
somewhere
between
Rs
3.5
Crore
and
Rs
4
Crore
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
Naresh,
Nadiya,
Rohini,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
Harsha
Vardhan
are
seen
in
pivotal
roles
in
the
film
which
has
music
scored
by
Vivek
Sagar.
Mythri
Movie
Makers
produced
the
film
directed
by
Vivek
Athreya.