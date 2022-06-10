Ante Sundaraniki Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nani-Nazriya's Rom-Com Opens To A Positive Response

Natural star Nani has come up with a film that screams his comfort zone and rightly so, he effortlessly pulled off the role of Sundar, a guy struggling to breathe within an orthodox brahmin family.

The movie marks the debut of Nazriya Nazim in Tollywood. The chemistry of Nani and Nazriya in Ante Sundaraniki is remarkable, opine the fans and moviegoers. The film's picturesque cinematography and narration of the inter-religion love story of a couple are received well. Laced with emotions and loads of humour, the movie is a thorough laugh riot.

Ante Sundaraniki made a decent pre-release of Rs 30 Crore and on the first day of its theatrical release, the movie earned somewhere between Rs 3.5 Crore and Rs 4 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Naresh, Nadiya, Rohini, Srikanth Iyengar, Harsha Vardhan are seen in pivotal roles in the film which has music scored by Vivek Sagar. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film directed by Vivek Athreya.