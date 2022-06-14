    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ante Sundaraniki Day 4 Box Office Collection: Nani-Nazriya's Rom-Com Heads Towards Becoming A Flop!

      By
      |

      Natural star Nani has come back to his strong form in terms of characters with his recent film Ante Sundaraniki. The movie, which is touted as a romantic comedy, has Nazriya Nazim as the female lead. Ante Sundaraniki marks the Tollywood debut of Nazriya and the collaboration of Nani with her.

      Ante Sundaraniki Day 4 Box Office Collection

      The duo looked cute together and delivered impressive performances. The movie, which is set up on an interesting backdrop of inter-religion marriage has a great scope for playing around. The director, Vivek Athreya has utilized the opportunity to the maximum to churn out a laughing riot. However, the movie fell flat in terms of generating adequate hype around the crazy pairing of Nani and Nazriya, along with propaganda.

      Despite Nani and Nazriya taking part in several promotional activities, the movie couldn't manage to stand steady at the box office.

      Here are the details of the Ante Sundaraniki Day 4 worldwide collection:

      Ante Sundaraniki Day 4 Box Office Collection

      Nizam: Rs 4.94 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.11 Crore
      UA: Rs 1.25 Crore
      East: Rs 89 Lakh
      West: Rs 76 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 83 Lakh
      Krishna: Rs 78 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 55 Lakh
      Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: Rs 11.11 Crore (18.80 Crore Gross)

      KA+ROI: Rs 1.20 Crore
      OS: Rs 3.80 Crore
      Total Worldwide: Rs 16.11 Crore (28.35 Crore Gross)

      Ante Sundaraniki Day 4 Box Office Collection

      The movie was made on a budget of Rs 30 Crore by Mythri Movie Makers. Vivek Sagar composed music for the film.

      Rohini, VN Naresh, Nadiya, Harsha Vardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sai Ronak, Prudhvi Raj, and Azhugham Perumal are a few who played prominent roles in this film. Actress Anupama Parameswaran appeared in a cameo in Ante Sundaraniki.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 14:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 14, 2022
      IIFA Promotion
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X