Ante Sundaraniki Day 4 Box Office Collection: Nani-Nazriya's Rom-Com Heads Towards Becoming A Flop!

Natural star Nani has come back to his strong form in terms of characters with his recent film Ante Sundaraniki. The movie, which is touted as a romantic comedy, has Nazriya Nazim as the female lead. Ante Sundaraniki marks the Tollywood debut of Nazriya and the collaboration of Nani with her.

The duo looked cute together and delivered impressive performances. The movie, which is set up on an interesting backdrop of inter-religion marriage has a great scope for playing around. The director, Vivek Athreya has utilized the opportunity to the maximum to churn out a laughing riot. However, the movie fell flat in terms of generating adequate hype around the crazy pairing of Nani and Nazriya, along with propaganda.

Despite Nani and Nazriya taking part in several promotional activities, the movie couldn't manage to stand steady at the box office.

Here are the details of the Ante Sundaraniki Day 4 worldwide collection:

Nizam: Rs 4.94 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.11 Crore

UA: Rs 1.25 Crore

East: Rs 89 Lakh

West: Rs 76 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 83 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 78 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 55 Lakh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: Rs 11.11 Crore (18.80 Crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 1.20 Crore

OS: Rs 3.80 Crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 16.11 Crore (28.35 Crore Gross)

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 30 Crore by Mythri Movie Makers. Vivek Sagar composed music for the film.

Rohini, VN Naresh, Nadiya, Harsha Vardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sai Ronak, Prudhvi Raj, and Azhugham Perumal are a few who played prominent roles in this film. Actress Anupama Parameswaran appeared in a cameo in Ante Sundaraniki.