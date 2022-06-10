Ante Sundaraniki Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Nani-Nazriya starrer Ante Sundaraniki, a romantic comedy drama has hit the screens today (June 10) worldwide. The movie is met with decent response at the box office and is expected to do well in the coming days. The movie directed by Vivek Athreya is a complete laugh riot.

Nani and Nazriya's chemistry is being hailed by the fans and moviegoers, who opine that the film definitely is something that only Nani can pull off, given his comedy timing and personality. The movie is a breath of fresh air amid all the big-budget and star-studded films that released in south Indian languages of late.

Music scored by Vivek Sagar stood out in the film, which is about a staunch orthodox brahmin falling in love with a free willed Christian girl. The issues that their love story gives rise to and how they finally pulled it all together forms the crux of Ante Sundaraniki.

With great reviews pouring in, the team of Ante Sundaraniki are thrilled. Nani has been waiting for a hit for very long time since his OTT releases V and Tuck Jagadish. Meanwhile, his outing with Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in Shyam Singha Roy did fare well at the theatres but wasn't tagged a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, unscrupulous piracy websites have started circulating online copies of Ante Sundariniki movie in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada already. The movie coming out in pirated links and surfacing on social media platforms is a hard blow for movie makers who shell out a decent amount of money to make films. With many efforts put in place, leaks of new releases couldn't be contained so far.

VN Naresh, Nadhiya, RohIni, Harsha Vardhan, Srikanth Iyengar and others played prominent roles in the film.