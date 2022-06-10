Ante Sundaraniki OTT Release Date and Time: Nani-Nazriya's Romantic Comedy To Stream On Amazon Prime Video!

Nani-starrer
romantic
comedy
Ante
Sundaraniki
hit
the
screens
on
June
10
to
a
positive
response
from
fans
and
film
buffs.
The
movie
has
Nazriya
Nazim
playing
the
female
lead
opposite
Nani,
marking
her
first
collaboration
with
the
actor
as
well
as
her
Telugu
debut.
This
Vivek
Athreya
directorial
talks
about
an
inter-religion
love
story
of
Sundar
and
Leela,
and
the
plight
of
their
extreme
families.
How
the
couple
draws
things
together
is
all
about
it.
The
film's
cinematography
rendered
by
Niketh
Bommi
and
music
by
Vivek
Sagar
is
being
praised
alongside
the
lead
actors'
performances.
The
movie
came
in
as
a
sigh
of
relief
for
the
moviegoers.
Well,
Ante
Sundaraniki's
digital
streaming
rights
have
been
secured
by
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
movie
will
be
available
for
digital
streaming
from
the
second
week
of
July.
The
official
date
of
the
streaming
is
yet
to
be
announced.
Ante
Sundaraniki
will
be
available
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.
Nadhiya,
Naresh,
Rohini,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
Harsha
Vardhan,
and
others
played
prominent
roles
in
the
film
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers.