Ante Sundaraniki OTT Release Date and Time: Nani-Nazriya's Romantic Comedy To Stream On Netflix!

Nani-starrer romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki hit the screens on June 10 to a positive response from fans and film buffs. The movie has Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead opposite Nani, marking her first collaboration with the actor as well as her Telugu debut.

This Vivek Athreya directorial talks about an inter-religion love story of Sundar and Leela, and the plight of their extreme families. How the couple draws things together is all about it.

The film's cinematography rendered by Niketh Bommi and music by Vivek Sagar is being praised alongside the lead actors' performances. The movie came in as a sigh of relief for the moviegoers.

Well, Ante Sundaraniki's digital streaming rights have been secured by Netflix. The movie will reportedly be available for digital streaming from the second week of July. The official date of the streaming is yet to be announced. Ante Sundaraniki will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Nadhiya, Naresh, Rohini, Srikanth Iyengar, Harsha Vardhan, and others played prominent roles in the film produced by Mythri Movie Makers.