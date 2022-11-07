Anu Emmanuel Responds To Allu Aravind's Questions About Her Relationship With Allu Sirish!

Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel starrer romantic entertainer Urvashivo Rakshasivo, directed by Rakesh Sasi, hit the screens on November 4. The movie, which was postponed several times, finally released to a lukewarm response at the box office.

Despite the film's response, Sirish and Anu Emmanuel's chemistry became the notable factor of Urvashivo Rakshasivo. Rumours are rife that they both are in a relationship and would want to take it to a next level.

During the film's promotional event, Allu Aravind, father of Sirish and presenter of the film, questioned Anu Emmanuel if she and Sirish wanted to get married. In response, a chirpy Anu mentioned, "No. We both met on the sets and became close friends over time. There is no truth in any of this gossip and we remain friends," she said.

The movie is the story of an average middle-class guy Sri, who falls in love with a modern woman Sindhu, played by Anu Emmanuel, from his workplace. Both of them get along well with each other and become physically close. However, the girl only views their relationship as a casual encounter and rebuffs Sri when he proposes love. How he manages to win the love of his life, and the twists and turns that he had to face are depicted with a heavy dosage of comedy supported by Sunil and Vennela Kishore.

Meanwhile, Sirish, who has done a couple of films earlier, couldn't score a massive hit that could establish his career in the industry. He stayed away from public glare and was rumoured to be living in Mumbai, away from his family.