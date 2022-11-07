Anu Emmanuel Responds To Allu Aravind's Questions About Her Relationship With Allu Sirish!

Allu
Sirish
and
Anu
Emmanuel
starrer
romantic
entertainer
Urvashivo
Rakshasivo,
directed
by
Rakesh
Sasi,
hit
the
screens
on
November
4.
The
movie,
which
was
postponed
several
times,
finally
released
to
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
box
office.
Despite
the
film's
response,
Sirish
and
Anu
Emmanuel's
chemistry
became
the
notable
factor
of
Urvashivo
Rakshasivo.
Rumours
are
rife
that
they
both
are
in
a
relationship
and
would
want
to
take
it
to
a
next
level.
During
the
film's
promotional
event,
Allu
Aravind,
father
of
Sirish
and
presenter
of
the
film,
questioned
Anu
Emmanuel
if
she
and
Sirish
wanted
to
get
married.
In
response,
a
chirpy
Anu
mentioned,
"No.
We
both
met
on
the
sets
and
became
close
friends
over
time.
There
is
no
truth
in
any
of
this
gossip
and
we
remain
friends," she
said.
The
movie
is
the
story
of
an
average
middle-class
guy
Sri,
who
falls
in
love
with
a
modern
woman
Sindhu,
played
by
Anu
Emmanuel,
from
his
workplace.
Both
of
them
get
along
well
with
each
other
and
become
physically
close.
However,
the
girl
only
views
their
relationship
as
a
casual
encounter
and
rebuffs
Sri
when
he
proposes
love.
How
he
manages
to
win
the
love
of
his
life,
and
the
twists
and
turns
that
he
had
to
face
are
depicted
with
a
heavy
dosage
of
comedy
supported
by
Sunil
and
Vennela
Kishore.
Meanwhile,
Sirish,
who
has
done
a
couple
of
films
earlier,
couldn't
score
a
massive
hit
that
could
establish
his
career
in
the
industry.
He
stayed
away
from
public
glare
and
was
rumoured
to
be
living
in
Mumbai,
away
from
his
family.