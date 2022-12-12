Anupama Parameswaran's Butterfly OTT Release: Date, Time, And Everything You Need To Know!

The
ordeal
of
Anupama
Parameswaran's
Telugu
feature
film
Butterfly
has
finally
ended
as
it
is
set
to
release
on
the
OTT
platform
Disney
Plus
Hostar.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
announced
the
streaming
date
as
December
29.
The
film's
first
teaser
was
released
way
back
in
March
2022,
that
is
about
nine
months
ago.
Though
the
movie
was
initially
up
for
a
theatrical
release,
the
makers
later
preferred
to
release
it
directly
on
an
OTT
platform.
The
songs
of
the
film
were
also
out
a
few
months
ago
and
were
received
positively.
A
video
featuring
actor
Anupama
and
male
lead
Nihal
Kodhaty
posted
along
with
the
date
announcement
suggests
that
the
movie
makers
have
already
kick-started
promotions,
ahead
of
its
OTT
release.
Butterfly's
teaser
was
also
released
on
December
11.
Butterfly
is
written
and
directed
by
Ghanta
Satish
Babu.
Bhumika
Chawla
is
playing
a
prominent
supporting
role
in
the
film
which
is
a
thriller,
going
by
the
teaser.
Arviz
and
Gideon
Katta
composed
music
for
the
film.
It
is
produced
by
Ravi
Prakash
Bodapati,
Prasad
Tiruvalluri,
and
Pradeep
Nallimelli
under
the
Gen
Next
Movies
banner.
Meanwhile,
Anupama
Parameswaran
who
has
recently
worked
with
Nikhil
Siddharth
and
scored
a
big
success
in
the
form
of
Karthikeya
2
is
set
to
hit
the
screens
again
with
the
actor
in
the
film
titled
18
Pages.
The
film's
pre-release
event
was
held
in
Hyderabad
on
Decembe
11,
kick
starting
the
promotional
activities.
Young
and
upcoming
actor
Nihal
Kodhaty
played
a
lead
role
in
another
upcoming
movie
A
Beautiful
Girl.