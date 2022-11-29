Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran Walks Out Of Siddhu Jonalagadda's Sequel To Popular DJ Tillu!

Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
sequel
to
the
successful
comedy
thriller
DJ
Tillu,
Tillu
Square's
shooting
is
happening
at
a
brisk
pace.
The
movie's
title
was
revealed
recently.
Fans
of
the
film
are
curious
about
the
updates
but
the
makers
are
having
a
tough
time
locking
in
a
female
lead
for
the
film.
In
DJ
Tillu,
Neha
Shetty
breathed
life
into
the
character
of
Radhika.
She
was
loved
by
everyone
who
watched
the
film.
But
the
makers
wanted
to
go
with
a
fresh
pairing
of
the
main
lead
for
the
sequel.
After
scouting
through
several
names,
they
announced
Srileela
as
the
heroine
but
immediately
revoked
her.
Later,
Anupama
Parameswaran
was
signed
as
the
film's
heroine.
After
shooting
for
a
couple
of
days,
unfortunately
for
the
team,
Anupama
is
said
to
have
walked
out
of
the
project.
The
makers
are
again
looking
for
a
female
lead
and
in
all
likelihood,
another
Malayali
beauty
Madonna
Sebastian
might
come
on
board.
Fans
of
the
film
opine
that
Madonna
doesn't
fit
the
part
and
will
be
a
misfit
in
the
project.
They
also
want
the
makers
to
consider
Neha
Shetty.
However,
the
climax
of
the
film
suggested
that
Radhika's
character
has
been
done
away
with.
Moreover,
a
sequel
with
a
new
heroine
would
help
to
narrate
a
new
story
and
make
it
more
interesting
and
flexible,
especially
for
sequels.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
is
producing
the
film
which
is
being
directed
by
Mallik
Ram.
Siddhu
himself
is
working
on
the
script
and
story.
Naveen
Nooli
is
the
film's
editor.