Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran Walks Out Of Siddhu Jonalagadda's Sequel To Popular DJ Tillu!

Tillu Square Photo Credit: Internet

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's sequel to the successful comedy thriller DJ Tillu, Tillu Square's shooting is happening at a brisk pace. The movie's title was revealed recently. Fans of the film are curious about the updates but the makers are having a tough time locking in a female lead for the film.

In DJ Tillu, Neha Shetty breathed life into the character of Radhika. She was loved by everyone who watched the film. But the makers wanted to go with a fresh pairing of the main lead for the sequel. After scouting through several names, they announced Srileela as the heroine but immediately revoked her. Later, Anupama Parameswaran was signed as the film's heroine. After shooting for a couple of days, unfortunately for the team, Anupama is said to have walked out of the project.

The makers are again looking for a female lead and in all likelihood, another Malayali beauty Madonna Sebastian might come on board. Fans of the film opine that Madonna doesn't fit the part and will be a misfit in the project. They also want the makers to consider Neha Shetty. However, the climax of the film suggested that Radhika's character has been done away with. Moreover, a sequel with a new heroine would help to narrate a new story and make it more interesting and flexible, especially for sequels.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film which is being directed by Mallik Ram. Siddhu himself is working on the script and story. Naveen Nooli is the film's editor.