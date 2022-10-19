Arjun Kalyan's Love Story With Sri Sathya Is Revealed By Vasanthi In Bigg Boss 6 Telugu!

On
the
last
episode
aired
on
October
18,
day
44
at
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
house,
contestants
Srihan,
Faima,
Vasanthi,
Arjun
Kalyan,
and
Revanth
were
seen
hanging
out
on
Srihan's
bed
and
discussing
love
and
relationships
before
going
to
sleep.
Vasanthi,
who
said
that
she
had
a
break-up
earlier,
was
questioned
by
Revanth
about
her
interest
in
Arjun,
in
the
presence
of
Arjun.
Vasanthi
then
revealed
that
she
never
thought
about
it
as
she
already
knew
Arjun's
past
relationships.
In
addition,
she
also
revealed
that
Arjun
has
an
interest
in
Sri
Sathya,
even
before
they
came
to
the
Bigg
Boss
show.
For
viewers
and
fans
watching
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu,
it
is
a
known
fact
that
Arjun
Kalyan
is
always
close
to
and
around
Sri
Sathya.
He
is
never
missing
out
on
an
opportunity
to
proclaim
his
affection
and
sincerity
to
her,
during
interactions
and
tasks.
However,
Sri
Sathya,
who
had
a
very
sad
break-up
and
personal
issues
following
it,
is
reluctant
to
his
advances.
Sri
Sathya
speaks
to
Arjun
in
a
friendly
rather
authoritative
manner
but
is
said
to
be
good
friends
with
him
from
their
acquaintance
before
the
show.
Meanwhile,
Sri
Sathya's
mother
was
paralyzed
following
her
break-up
and
subsequent
attempt
to
end
her
life.
The
young
lady
took
it
upon
herself
to
take
care
of
the
family
and
provide
for
them.