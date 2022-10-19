Arjun Kalyan's Love Story With Sri Sathya Is Revealed By Vasanthi In Bigg Boss 6 Telugu!

On the last episode aired on October 18, day 44 at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, contestants Srihan, Faima, Vasanthi, Arjun Kalyan, and Revanth were seen hanging out on Srihan's bed and discussing love and relationships before going to sleep.

Vasanthi, who said that she had a break-up earlier, was questioned by Revanth about her interest in Arjun, in the presence of Arjun. Vasanthi then revealed that she never thought about it as she already knew Arjun's past relationships. In addition, she also revealed that Arjun has an interest in Sri Sathya, even before they came to the Bigg Boss show.

For viewers and fans watching Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, it is a known fact that Arjun Kalyan is always close to and around Sri Sathya. He is never missing out on an opportunity to proclaim his affection and sincerity to her, during interactions and tasks. However, Sri Sathya, who had a very sad break-up and personal issues following it, is reluctant to his advances.

Sri Sathya speaks to Arjun in a friendly rather authoritative manner but is said to be good friends with him from their acquaintance before the show. Meanwhile, Sri Sathya's mother was paralyzed following her break-up and subsequent attempt to end her life. The young lady took it upon herself to take care of the family and provide for them.