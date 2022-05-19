Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam OTT Release Date & Time: Vishwak Sen Starrer Family Drama To Stream On Aha

Vishwak
Sen
was
in
the
news
for
promoting
his
recent
release
Ashoka
Vanam
Lo
Arjuna
Kalyanam,
a
romantic
family
drama
that
has
Rukshar
Dhillon
as
the
female
lead.
The
movie
which
was
released
on
silver
screen
on
May
6,
is
now
ready
for
digital
streaming
on
none
other
than
Aha
Video,
the
first-ever
original
Telugu
OTT
platform.
The
movie
will
stream
from
May
27.
Shot
originally
in
Telugu,
the
movie
will
have
subtitles
available.
Directed
by
Vidya
Sagar
Chinta,
the
movie
was
released
to
positive
response
and
praise
for
Vishawak
Sen,
for
toning
down
his
performance
in
a
subtle
look.
The
movie
is
about
a
youngster
from
Telangana
and
a
woman
from
Andhra
Pradesh,
who
are
set
up
against
each
other
for
an
inter-caste
arranged
marriage.
Laced
with
comedy,
the
movie
has
a
slew
of
character
artists
doing
their
bit
to
evoke
laughter
in
the
narration.
Raja
Vaaru
Rani
Gaaru
fame
Ravi
Kiran
Kola
provided
the
story
for
the
film
bankrolled
by
Sudheer
Edara
and
Bapineedu.
Ritika
Nayak
was
the
second
female
lead
in
the
film.
Jay
Krish
composed
music
for
the
film
and
Pavi
K
Pavan
is
the
cinematographer.