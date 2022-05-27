Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Actor Vishwak Sen has experimented with his physical appearance and character with his latest family drama Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam. The movie released on May 6 to positive acclaim.

The story is of an unmarried 33 year old young man eager to begin his family life. He was rejected several times eventually playing it up on his mindset. At last, the twist in the tale arises when he happens to meet Madhavi, a girl from Andhra Pradesh in an arranged marriage set-up. Meanwhile, Arjun is from Telangana, and both their communities are different. When the groom's party arrives for an engagement event, they get stuck within the bride's home.

Despite running to positive response, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has not lasted at the theatres for more than a week, owing to the big-budget films. Even so, as soon as the movie was released, a few websites started circulating the piracy movie links on their social media and internet. Within hours of a film's release, the content was copied and shared.

Makers of the film, who have already made some bucks by selling the digital rights, are devastated about the pirated links that impact their OTT business.

Talking of OTT, the movie is streaming on Aha Video from May 27 in Telugu with English subtitles.

The movie was received well among family audiences. Rukshar Dhillon played the female lead role in the film, which has a number of character artists in Tollywood playing other prominent roles.

Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam is written by Ravi Kiran Kola, and Vidyasagar Chinta helmed the project. Jay Krish's background score and music is appreciated widely.