Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam OTT Release Date & Time: Vishwak Sen Starrer Family Drama To Stream On Aha

Vishwak Sen was in the news for promoting his recent release Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam, a romantic family drama that has Rukshar Dhillon as the female lead.

The movie which was released on silver screen on May 6, is now ready for digital streaming on none other than Aha Video, the first-ever original Telugu OTT platform. The movie will stream from June 3 from 12 am. Shot originally in Telugu, the movie will have subtitles available.

Directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta, the movie was released to positive response and praise for Vishawak Sen, for toning down his performance in a subtle look.

The movie is about a youngster from Telangana and a woman from Andhra Pradesh, who are set up against each other for an inter-caste arranged marriage. Laced with comedy, the movie has a slew of character artists doing their bit to evoke laughter in the narration.

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame Ravi Kiran Kola provided the story for the film bankrolled by Sudheer Edara and Bapineedu. Ritika Nayak was the second female lead in the film. Jay Krish composed music for the film and Pavi K Pavan is the cinematographer. Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam had an decent run at box office and now its ready to stream on Aha OTT platform. Lets see how far it can attract the audience in Aha.

Here is the trailer of the film