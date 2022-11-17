Balakrishna's Next NBK108 To Feature A Bollywood Star?

Nandamuri Balakrishna's most-anticipated movie with director Anil Ravipudi has been in the news for quite some time. Currently, Balakrishna is working on Veera Simha Reddy, which is slated to release next year. The film also stars Shruti Hassan and Honey Rose in pivotal roles. The action entertainer is helmed by Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame.

The shooting of Veera Simha Reddy is almost at an end, and the makers have announced that the actioner will hit the cinemas during the Sankranthi festival season. Anil Ravipudi, on the other hand, is looking to cast a popular Bollywood actor in his yet-to-be-titled film.

Anil Ravipudi's next is tentatively titled NBK108 and is expected to go on the floor in December. According to reports, Arjun Rampal narrated the film's story and has shown keen interest in the project. The actor is likely to be locked into the role of an antagonist. The movie is said to have both entertainment and mass elements to live up to Balayya's fans' expectations.

NBK108 will be Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi will be producing this project under the Shine Screens banner. While starlet Sreeleela is being considered for the role of Balakrishna's daughter. The music is by S Thaman. Meanwhile, more details about the film will be released soon. Nandamuri Balakrishna is reportedly said to be playing a never-seen-before character. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, and the makers are planning to begin the shoot on December 9.

As per reports, the makers want to name NBK108 as Bro, I Don't Care, as it would appeal to the youth and also sound mass.

Veera Simha Reddy is being made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. The film also stars Kannada actor Duniya Vijay as an antagonist. While Honey Rose and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar have prominent roles in the film. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Veera Simha Reddy is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni.