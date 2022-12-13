Unstoppable 2: Balakrishna Pulls Prabhas' Legs Over His Relationship Rumours With Anushka & Kriti Sanon

Prabhas On NBK Unstoppable 2 Photo Credit: Twitter

When the news of pan-India star Prabhas appearing as a guest on Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show Unstoppable season 2 broke out, fans of the actor went berserk. It is rare for Prabhas, who is a shy person, to unwind and chill out on television shows until and unless it is absolutely required to promote his films. Needless to say, one can go back to his Koffee With Karan show and see how Prabhas is a laid back and extremely private person. However, Balayya has a swag and knack for cracking the toughest of personalities on his talk show, which is why the makers have come up with a new season.

Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Prabhas As A Guest On Balakrishna's Talk Show; Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Prabhas came as a guest to the talk show along with his friend, actor Gopichand T. Balakrishna is said to have brought out the never-seen-before side of darling Prabhas on the show. According to a report by PinkVilla, Balayya is said to have pulled Prabhas' leg by asking about his relationship status with actress Anushka Shetty. Recently, his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon was also linked to Prabhas, which the actress subtly denied. However, Prabhas and Anushka are the most celebrated on-screen couple in Tollywood.

Going by the report, Balakrishna is said to have grilled Prabhas by questioning him in the most trickiest way possible. An ever-smiling Prabhas is said to have maintained his cool and took everything in a lighter vein. The episode is going to be super fun and exciting, especially for the fans of Prabhas, it added.

Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Prabhas & His Best Buddy Gopichand Evoke Fun On Balakrishna's Talk Show!

In addition, sources also said that the most eligible bachelor in Tollywood has unwinded a bit and spilled some of his personal details on the show.

The much awaited episode is scheduled to be available from December 30, on New Year's eve. The episode can be watched on Aha OTT platform by subscribers.

On the professional front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Adipurush, and is shooting for two films back-to-back. Both films are prestigious as the actor is working with KGF director Prashanth Neel for Salaar and National award winning director Nag Ashwin for Project K. Project K stars Deepika Padukone alongside Prabhas as the female lead. The movie has Amitabh Bachchan as well. Gopichand is listening to scripts and will soon announce his next project.