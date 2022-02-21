Bandla Ganesh's Leaked Audio Clip About Bheemla Nayak's Pre Release Event And Trivikram Srinivas Goes Viral

Actor and renowned producer Bandla Ganesh has landed himself in the soup. An ardent fan of Pawan Kalyan, the celebrity has now made headlines for a sensational reason concerning the Power Star's upcoming film Bheemla Nayak. Apparently, an audio clip allegedly of Ganesh has leaked on the internet, according to which he was not invited to the pre-release event of the film owing to his differences with its writer Trivikram Srinivas.

In the leaked clip, a fan can be heard querying Bandla Ganesh if he will be attending the big event, to which he replies that the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director is stopping him from attending as he is afraid. Sharing that he will surely attend the event, the actor said in Telugu which translates to, "I really want to come. I have prepared a few lines for the event. But Trivikram is stopping me as he is afraid and thinks I will dominate him. Tell everyone (the audience) to shout 'Bandlanna' during the event. I will hide somewhere near the stage and will come on the dais out of the blue."

He can also be heard saying that Trivikram has planned things with the YCP (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party) members. Well, as the leaked audio clip goes viral on social media like a wildfire, one will have to wait to see if Trivikram counter-attacks Ganesh's statement. Also, the latter's confirmation is awaited regarding the leaked audio.

As of now, Bheemla Nayak's pre-release event has been postponed owing to the demise of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy's Demise. Confirming the news on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!"

The Saagar K Chandra directorial will release on February 25 (Friday),