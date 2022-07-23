Bandla Ganesh Throws A Counter On Vijay Deverakonda's Comments During Liger Trailer Release!

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's latest film titled Liger, with director Puri Jagannadh, is the talk of the town. The movie's trailer release event was a star-studded affair and everything that is of pomp. The trailer release of Liger saw Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh cheering for Vijay in Bollywood while Megastar Chiranjeevi along with Prabhas had launched the Telugu trailer amid best wishes to the team.

Vijay Deverakonda is said to be outspoken and connects with his fans like no other star. He is approachable, available, and converses with fans like his own people. He takes liberty while addressing them at public events and like always, for his upcoming film's first promotional event- the trailer launch- the actor, who was seemingly overwhelmed by the pouring affection of the fans went ahead and said with the slang of his own, "I am unable to figure out all this mental mass. You don't know my father or my grandfather. My last film isn't remarkable and was released two years ago but the hullabaloo around trailer launch is beyond my comprehension."

Amid these comments made by Vijay, comedian-turned-producer Bandla Ganesh came into the picture. He is known for his straightforwardness and sharp comments. While the counter he gave to Vijay's remarks is not discouraging, the tweet put out by Bandla came in as a shock to the fans.

Bandla Ganesh took a dig at the actor's comments on nepotism in the industry. He said, "Having grandfathers and fathers in the industry is nothing when you don't have the talent like that of Ram Charan, Tarak, and Mahesh Babu, actors who proved their worth after privilege." His tweet went viral and has been retweeted more than 4000 times.

Check out the tweet here:

Meanwhile, speaking at the trailer launch, Vijay said, "I dedicate this film to all my fans. The fights, dance, physique, and everything that I did in Liger are for you all. We are all going to shake the entire country on August 25. We all are setting fire on the release day. Lots of big love to all of you" signed off the cheerful actor.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh, a close friend of Bandla Ganesh. Puri and Charmme funded the project under their banner Puri Connects and co-produced it with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for the Hindi version. Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday, and Mike Tyson are other prominent actors who played crucial roles in the film.