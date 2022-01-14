Bangarraju Day 1 Box Office Collection: Mind-Boggling Start For Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Starrer!

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya's latest movie Bangarraju, which hit the theatres on January 14, has opened to an impressive response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Initial estimates suggest that the supernatural drama's share on day 1 is between Rs 5-7.5 crore. Given the pandemic scare and strict restrictions that have been imposed at places owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the box office figures look reasonable. With no major releases in the upcoming week, the film is expected to weave magic at the box office.

His previous venture Love Story had garnered close to Rs 7.13 crore (share) and grossed Rs 10.60 crore on its opening day in the Telugu states, and now it remains to be seen if Bangarraju surpasses the figure. The film also featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles was released on over 1200 screens worldwide.

Talking about Bangarraju's pre-release business, the theatrical rights (worldwide) of the film is valued at Rs 38.15 crore, which is said to be a career-best figure for both the leading men. The Naga Chaitanya-starrer did an impressive business of Rs 33.80 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Bangarraju is helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who co-wrote the entertainer with Satyanand. Backed by Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios, the film also has Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Anitha Chowdhary, Rohini and Praveen in vital roles. The technical departments of the film are headed by cinematographer j Yuvaraj, editor Vijay Vardhan K and music composer Anup Rubens.

Speaking about the leading actors' upcoming projects, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Thank You. Nagarjuna, on the other hand, will appear in Brahmastra and The Ghost.