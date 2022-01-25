    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bangarraju Day 12 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya Starrer Slows Down!

      By
      |

      Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Bangarraju has put up an impressive show at the box office. The film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala hit the cinemas on January 14 as a Sankranti release. With no major releases to clash with, the film started off its theatrical run on a high note, however, its collection faltered on working days and faintly rose on weekends. The film which collected Rs 9.06 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its opening day, has now crossed Rs 30 crore share.

      Bangarraju

      On the 12th day of its theatrical run, Bangarraju's total share and gross collection stand at Rs 33.01 crore and Rs 54 crore respectively. The total worldwide collection of the film is now Rs 36.15 crore (share), while the gross collection amounts to Rs 61.5 crore. Well, on Tuesday, the film's collection witnessed a slight drop as it acquired Rs 25 lakh from the Telugu regions.

      Bangarraju Day 9 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Naga Chaitanya Starrer Has Fared So Far!Bangarraju Day 9 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Naga Chaitanya Starrer Has Fared So Far!

      Bangarraju Day 8 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya's Film Continues Its Winning StreakBangarraju Day 8 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya's Film Continues Its Winning Streak

      Take a look at Bangarraju's day-wise collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

      Day 1: Rs 9.06 crore
      Day 2: Rs 7.79 crore
      Day 3: Rs 6.72 crore
      Day 4: Rs 3.55 crore
      Day 5: Rs 1.94 crore
      Day 6: Rs 91 lakh
      Day 7: Rs 51 lakh
      Day 8: Rs 46 lakh
      Day 9: Rs 64 lakh
      Day 10: Rs 81 lakh
      Day 11: Rs 36 lakh
      Day 12: Rs 25 lakh
      Total AP TG: Rs 33.01 crore(Rs 54 crore gross)

      Bangarraju's 12 Days Worldwide Total Collections

      Nizam: Rs 7.97 crore
      Ceeded: Rs 6.38 crore
      Uttar Andhra: Rs 4.81 crore
      East: Rs 3.86 crore
      West: Rs 2.73 crore
      Guntur: Rs 3.24 crore
      Krishna: Rs 2.10 crore
      Nellore: Rs 1.66 crore
      AP-TG Total: Rs 33.01 crore(Rs 54 crore gross)
      Ka+ROI: Rs 1.69 crore
      OS: Rs 1.43 crore
      Total WW: Rs 36.15 crore(Rs 61.5 crore gross)

      Going by the collection hunt so far, the film might collect more moolah in the days to come, considering lesser releases of Telugu films this week owing to the pandemic situation.

      Backed by Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios, Bangarraju has Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishnan as the female leads.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 26, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X