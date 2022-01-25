Bangarraju Day 12 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya Starrer Slows Down!

Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Bangarraju has put up an impressive show at the box office. The film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala hit the cinemas on January 14 as a Sankranti release. With no major releases to clash with, the film started off its theatrical run on a high note, however, its collection faltered on working days and faintly rose on weekends. The film which collected Rs 9.06 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its opening day, has now crossed Rs 30 crore share.

On the 12th day of its theatrical run, Bangarraju's total share and gross collection stand at Rs 33.01 crore and Rs 54 crore respectively. The total worldwide collection of the film is now Rs 36.15 crore (share), while the gross collection amounts to Rs 61.5 crore. Well, on Tuesday, the film's collection witnessed a slight drop as it acquired Rs 25 lakh from the Telugu regions.

Bangarraju Day 9 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Naga Chaitanya Starrer Has Fared So Far!

Bangarraju Day 8 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya's Film Continues Its Winning Streak

Take a look at Bangarraju's day-wise collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Day 1: Rs 9.06 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.79 crore

Day 3: Rs 6.72 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.94 crore

Day 6: Rs 91 lakh

Day 7: Rs 51 lakh

Day 8: Rs 46 lakh

Day 9: Rs 64 lakh

Day 10: Rs 81 lakh

Day 11: Rs 36 lakh

Day 12: Rs 25 lakh

Total AP TG: Rs 33.01 crore(Rs 54 crore gross)

Bangarraju's 12 Days Worldwide Total Collections

Nizam: Rs 7.97 crore

Ceeded: Rs 6.38 crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 4.81 crore

East: Rs 3.86 crore

West: Rs 2.73 crore

Guntur: Rs 3.24 crore

Krishna: Rs 2.10 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.66 crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 33.01 crore(Rs 54 crore gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 1.69 crore

OS: Rs 1.43 crore

Total WW: Rs 36.15 crore(Rs 61.5 crore gross)

Going by the collection hunt so far, the film might collect more moolah in the days to come, considering lesser releases of Telugu films this week owing to the pandemic situation.

Backed by Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios, Bangarraju has Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishnan as the female leads.