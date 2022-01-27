Bangarraju Day 13 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much Naga Chaitanya’s Film Has Collected So Far

Naga Chaitanya's latest release Bangarraju is on a roll. The supernatural drama also featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishnan has been raking in moolah in large numbers.

The film hit the big screens on January 14 as a Sankranti release. Though it was supposed to clash with biggies like RRR and Radhe Shyam in theatres, the two films' releases were postponed owing to the pandemic, post which Bangarraju ended up being the only 'big release' during the festival. The film is now nearing the end of its second-week theatrical run.

Reportedly, Bangarraju has collected Rs 30 lakh from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on day 13, i.e. on Wednesday, making the total collection of the film close to Rs 33.31 crore. The Naga Chaitanya-starrer's gross collection now stands at Rs 55 crore (approx).

Here's Bangarraju's Day Wise Collection (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 9.06 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.79 crore

Day 3: Rs 6.72 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.94 crore

Day 6: Rs 91 lakh

Day 7: Rs 51 lakh

Day 8: Rs 46 lakh

Day 9: Rs 64 lakh

Day 10: Rs 81 lakh

Day 11: Rs 36 lakh

Day 12: Rs 25 lakh

Day 13: Rs 30 lakh

Total AP TG: Rs 33.31 crore(Rs 55 crore gross)

On its release, the film garnered highly positive reviews and now going by the collection hunt, looks like it has been on the right track since then. Having said that, the film will definitely have a stiff clash with other Telugu releases on Friday, which are now prepping for a theatrical release.

Backed by Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios, Bangarraju is helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The latest release is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana which starred Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles.