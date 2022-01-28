Bangarraju Day 14 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya’s Film Slows Down Yet Again!

Bangarraju has completed two weeks of its theatrical journey. The film which graced the cinemas on January 14 as a Sankranti release has been running successfully in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana despite the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions imposed at public places. After 14 days of its theatrical run, the Naga Chaitanya-starrer is said to have grossed a total of Rs 54.80 crore from the Telugu region. The worldwide gross collection of Bangarraju stands at Rs 62.10 crore.

On day 14, the film accumulated Rs 26 lakh from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. Considering the pandemic condition and weekdays trend, the collection on Thursday is up to par. From Karnataka and the rest of India region, the film garnered a total collection of Rs 1.74 crore.

Take a look at Bangarraju's day-wise collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Day 1: Rs 9.06 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.79 crore

Day 3: Rs 6.72 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.94 crore

Day 6: Rs 91 lakh

Day 7: Rs 51 lakh

Day 8: Rs 46 lakh

Day 9: Rs 64 lakh

Day 10: Rs 81 lakh

Day 11: Rs 36 lakh

Day 12: Rs 26 lakh

Day 13: Rs 51 lakh

Day 14: Rs 26 lakh

Total AP/TG: Rs 33.78 crore(Rs 54.80 crore gross)

Bangarraju 14 days collections (Total)

Nizam: Rs 8.14 crore

Ceeded: Rs 6.59 crore

UA: Rs 5.01 crore

East: Rs 4.00 crore

West: Rs 2.81 crore

Guntur: Rs 3.35 crore

Krishna: Rs 2.18 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.70 crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 33.78 crore(Rs 54.80 crore gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 1.74 crore

OS: Rs 1.46 crore

Total WW: Rs 36.98 crore(Rs 62.10 crore gross)

Bangarraju is now having a clash with Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi which released on January 28 and it remains to be seen if the film manages to garner more moolah in the days to come, given the competition.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, Bangarraju also features Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.