    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bangarraju Day 14 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya’s Film Slows Down Yet Again!

      By
      |

      Bangarraju has completed two weeks of its theatrical journey. The film which graced the cinemas on January 14 as a Sankranti release has been running successfully in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana despite the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions imposed at public places. After 14 days of its theatrical run, the Naga Chaitanya-starrer is said to have grossed a total of Rs 54.80 crore from the Telugu region. The worldwide gross collection of Bangarraju stands at Rs 62.10 crore.

      Bangarraju

      On day 14, the film accumulated Rs 26 lakh from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. Considering the pandemic condition and weekdays trend, the collection on Thursday is up to par. From Karnataka and the rest of India region, the film garnered a total collection of Rs 1.74 crore.

      Take a look at Bangarraju's day-wise collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

      Day 1: Rs 9.06 crore
      Day 2: Rs 7.79 crore
      Day 3: Rs 6.72 crore
      Day 4: Rs 3.55 crore
      Day 5: Rs 1.94 crore
      Day 6: Rs 91 lakh
      Day 7: Rs 51 lakh
      Day 8: Rs 46 lakh
      Day 9: Rs 64 lakh
      Day 10: Rs 81 lakh
      Day 11: Rs 36 lakh
      Day 12: Rs 26 lakh
      Day 13: Rs 51 lakh
      Day 14: Rs 26 lakh
      Total AP/TG: Rs 33.78 crore(Rs 54.80 crore gross)

      Bangarraju 14 days collections (Total)

      Nizam: Rs 8.14 crore
      Ceeded: Rs 6.59 crore
      UA: Rs 5.01 crore
      East: Rs 4.00 crore
      West: Rs 2.81 crore
      Guntur: Rs 3.35 crore
      Krishna: Rs 2.18 crore
      Nellore: Rs 1.70 crore
      AP-TG Total: Rs 33.78 crore(Rs 54.80 crore gross)
      Ka+ROI: Rs 1.74 crore
      OS: Rs 1.46 crore
      Total WW: Rs 36.98 crore(Rs 62.10 crore gross)

      Nagarjuna Hits Back At Media Reports For Quoting His 'False' Statements On Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's SplitNagarjuna Hits Back At Media Reports For Quoting His 'False' Statements On Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's Split

      Bangarraju Day 13 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Naga Chaitanya's Film Has Collected So FarBangarraju Day 13 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Naga Chaitanya's Film Has Collected So Far

      Bangarraju is now having a clash with Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi which released on January 28 and it remains to be seen if the film manages to garner more moolah in the days to come, given the competition.

      Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, Bangarraju also features Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 28, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X