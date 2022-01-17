Bangarraju Day 3 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna’s Film Is Unstoppable!

Bangarraju starring Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna in the lead roles graced the theatres on January 14 coinciding with Sankranti. As expected the film garnered a great deal of attention from the audiences, courtesy, the festival season and postponement of biggies like RRR and Radhe Shyam, which were to release on January 7 and 14 respectively, but were later postponed owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Nevertheless, Bangarraju had a clash with weekend releases like Hero, Super Machi and Rowdy Boys.

The supernatural drama helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala opened to a stupendous response at the theatres with many appreciating Chaitanya's enthralling acting chops. Along with that, his sequences with the film's leading lady Krithi Shetty, their chemistry, whistle-worthy dialogues and performances of other actors including Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna received immense applause from the audience.

Talking about Bangarraju's collection hunt so far, the film collected Rs 9.06 crore on its opening day from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On day 2, the entertainer accumulated Rs 7.79 from the Telugu states. Well, as per early estimates, on day 3, i.e. on Sunday, the Naga Chaitanya-starrer acquired a collection between Rs 5-7 crore making the total collection of the film nearly Rs 23 crore. Going by the collection so far, the film has been able to pull the audiences to the theatres despite the COVID-19 scare across the country.

Also starring Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Chalapathi Rao, Annapurna, Jhansi, Praveen and Govind Padmasoorya, Bangarraju is backed by Nagarjuna's home banner Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios. The supernatural drama is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana starring Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan, who reprise their role from the original. The film too was directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.