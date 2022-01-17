Bangarraju Day 4 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya-Krithi Shetty’s Film Sees An Expected Drop

At the box office, Naga Chaitanya-Krithi Shetty's Bangarraju saw an expected drop in collections on Monday (January 17). As per early estimates, on day 4, the film raked in a collection between Rs 1.5-3 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making the total collection of the supernatural drama nearly Rs 26.50 crore.

Reportedly, the film has grossed close to Rs 40 crore. The film that was off to a stupendous start on Friday (opening day) collecting Rs 9.06 crore, acquired Rs 7.79 crore and Rs 6.72 crore on days 2 and 3 respectively. Well, going by the trend so far, the film's collection might gradually decline at least until next Friday. However, with no major releases in theatres in the days to come, the film is expected to compensate for the loss during the weekend.

Bangarraju is a franchise to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. The duo reprises their roles from the original in the latest film. Well, Bangarraju marks Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's second film to release post the pandemic after Love Story and Wild Dog. Though Love Story received favourable reviews from the audiences and critics alike, Wild Dog had to face a lukewarm response from the theatres as many expressed disappointment over the overly hyped film.

Coming back to Bangarraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film was released on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Featuring Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Chalapathi Rao, Annapurna, Jhansi, Praveen and Govind Padmasoorya in key roles, the film is produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios.