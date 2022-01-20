Bangarraju Day 6 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya’s Film Enjoys A Good Run!

Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Akkineni-led film Bangarraju is running successfully at the theatres. The film kick-started its theatrical run on January 14, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Upon its release, the entertainer received a favourable response from the audience with many praising the leading men's performances and the storyline. A potpourri of action, romance and drama, the film also features Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

Talking about business, the supernatural drama raked in over Rs 9.06 crore share on its opening day from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the first weekend, i.e. on Saturday and Sunday, the film acquired Rs 7.79 crore and Rs 6.72 crore respectively. The film's collection witnessed an expected drop from Monday as it accumulated Rs 3.55 crore and Rs 1.94 crore on days 4 and 5 respectively from the Telugu region. Well, on Wednesday, Bangarraju collected Rs 91 lakh at the domestic box office. Going by the collection hunt so far, Naga Chaitanya-starrer is expected to weave magic at the box office during the next weekend. Also, the release postponement of several Tollywood biggies will benefit the film big time.

Banarraju Day Wise Collections in AP/TG

Day 1: Rs 9.06 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.79 crore

Day 3: Rs 6.72 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.94 crore

Day 6: Rs 91 lakh

Total AP/TG: Rs 29.97 crore(Rs 48.50 crore gross)

Bangarraju 6 Days Total Collection

Nizam: Rs 7.56 crore

Ceeded: Rs 5.83 crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 4.23 crore

East: Rs 3.44 crore

West: Rs 2.50 crore

Guntur: Rs 2.99 crore

Krishna: Rs 1.92 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.50 crore

AP/TG Total: Rs 29.97 crore(Gross: Rs 48.50 crore)

Ka+ROI: Rs 1.60 crore

OS: Rs 1.32 crore

Total WW: Rs 32.89 crore(Gross Rs 55.10 crore)

According to reports, the film's worldwide collection now stands at Rs 32.89 crore. The film is said to have grossed close to Rs 55.10 crore. Well recently, during the success meet of Bangarraju, Nagarjuna thanked the Telugu audience for their immense support and for making the film a blockbuster hit, despite the COVID-19 situation. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and backed by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, the film also features Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Chalapathi Rao, Annapurna, Jhansi, Praveen and Govind Padmasoorya in key roles.

The film marks Naga Chaitanya's second venture after his split with now-former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.