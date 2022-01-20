Bangarraju Day 7 Box Office Collection: Nagarjuna Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya’s Film Stays Steady On Thursday!

Director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala's latest release Bangarraju has finally completed a week of its release. Days before entering the second weekend, the film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is still performing well in theatres. Well, on day 7 (Thursday), the supernatural drama collected close to Rs 1.5 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making the total collection of the film close to Rs 30.45 crore. Bangarraju has grossed Rs 49.5 crore in the Telugu region.

The entertainer has been accumulating more moolah from the Nizam region. Talking about the day-wise collection of the film, the Naga Chaitanya-starrer opened to a largely positive response and raked in Rs 9.06 on day 1. On days 2 and 3, Bangarraju did an exceptional business as it collected Rs 7.79 crore and Rs 6.72 crore respectively. From Monday, the film witnessed a decline in its collection, as it made Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 1.94 crore, Rs 91 lakh on days 4, 5, and 6 respectively. Well, makers are now pinning high hopes, as the film gears up to enter the second weekend of its theatrical run.

Bangarraju is Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's second film to release post the pandemic after Love Story and Wild Dog. Featuring an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Chalapathi Rao, Annapurna, Jhansi, Praveen and Govind Padmasoorya, the film is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana that starred Nagarjuna and Ramya in the lead roles. Interestingly, Bangarraju marks Krithi's third film to release post the pandemic. Her previous Tollywood releases were Uppena and Shyam Singha Roy.

Nagarjuna has backed the latest release under Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios.