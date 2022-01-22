Bangarraju Day 9 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much The Naga Chaitanya Starrer Has Fared So Far!
Naga Chaitanya's latest release Bangarraju is unstoppable. Ever since its release, the film has been running successfully in theatres. The supernatural drama helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kursala received a stupendous response from the cine-goers. The impressive performances of the leading actors, the storyline and captivating music are the high points of the entertainer. Produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, the film has completed a week of its theatrical run and is still doing well at the ticket booth.
Bangarraju,
which
released
in
cinemas
on
January
14
coinciding
with
the
Sankranti
festival,
started
off
on
a
high
note
as
it
accumulated
Rs
9.06
crore
on
its
opening
day
from
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
On
Saturday
and
Sunday,
the
film
raked
in
Rs
7.79
crore
and
Rs
6.72
crore
respectively.
Post
Sunday,
the
film's
collection
kept
declining
until
Saturday,
as
it
collected
Rs
3.55
crore,
Rs
1.94
crore,
Rs
91
lakh,
Rs
51
lakh
and
Rs
46
lakh
on
days
4,
5,
6,
7
and
8
respectively.
Well,
on
Saturday,
the
film
collected
close
to
Rs
1
crore
from
the
Telugu
states,
making
the
total
share
collection
nearly
Rs
31.75
crore
(
approx).
Day Wise Collection Details Of Bangarraju
Day
1:
Rs
9.06
crore
Day 2: Rs7.79 crore
Day 3: Rs 6.72 crore
Day 4: Rs 3.55 crore
Day 5: Rs 1.94 crore
Day 6: Rs 91 lakh
Day 7: Rs 51 lakh
Day 8: Rs 46 lakh
Day 9: Rs 1 crore (approx)
Total AP/TG: Rs 31.75 crore
Also featuring Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film has popular talents working behind the camera including cinematographer J Yuvaraj, editor Vijay Vardhan and music composer Anup Rubens.