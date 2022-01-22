Bangarraju Day 9 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much The Naga Chaitanya Starrer Has Fared So Far!

    For Quick Alerts
      Naga Chaitanya's latest release Bangarraju is unstoppable. Ever since its release, the film has been running successfully in theatres. The supernatural drama helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kursala received a stupendous response from the cine-goers. The impressive performances of the leading actors, the storyline and captivating music are the high points of the entertainer. Produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, the film has completed a week of its theatrical run and is still doing well at the ticket booth.

      Bangarraju

      Bangarraju, which released in cinemas on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival, started off on a high note as it accumulated Rs 9.06 crore on its opening day from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On Saturday and Sunday, the film raked in Rs 7.79 crore and Rs 6.72 crore respectively. Post Sunday, the film's collection kept declining until Saturday, as it collected Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 1.94 crore, Rs 91 lakh, Rs 51 lakh and Rs 46 lakh on days 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 respectively. Well, on Saturday, the film collected close to Rs 1 crore from the Telugu states, making the total share collection nearly Rs 31.75 crore ( approx).

      Day Wise Collection Details Of Bangarraju

      Day 1: Rs 9.06 crore
      Day 2: Rs7.79 crore
      Day 3: Rs 6.72 crore
      Day 4: Rs 3.55 crore
      Day 5: Rs 1.94 crore
      Day 6: Rs 91 lakh
      Day 7: Rs 51 lakh
      Day 8: Rs 46 lakh
      Day 9: Rs 1 crore (approx)
      Total AP/TG: Rs 31.75 crore

      Also featuring Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film has popular talents working behind the camera including cinematographer J Yuvaraj, editor Vijay Vardhan and music composer Anup Rubens.

      Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      X