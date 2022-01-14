Bangarraju Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bangarraju is all over the news, and the reason is obvious. The film has been getting a thumping response from the audience and critics alike. The film had a grand release on the occasion of Sankranti on January 14 (Friday). Well, going by the reviews online, the film has been able to grab the attention of the audience in the Telugu belt. Well, this clearly is a threat for other Telugu releases that have also hit the theatres coinciding with the festival. As Bangarraju gets a massive response on its opening day from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, it is expected to do well at the box office in the days to come.

Well, the film has also become the latest to get leaked online. According to reports, the supernatural drama has been leaked on infamous websites and platforms including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Owing to the unfortunate leak, the film might suffer big time at the box office. Well, Bangarraju is not the first film to get leaked online. Earlier, films like Pushpa, Akhanda, Paagal, SR Kalyana Mandapam, Vakeel Saab, Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor also fell prey to piracy.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film is backed by Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios. Kurasala has co-written the film with Satyanand. For the unversed, Bangarraju also featuring Ramya Krishnan and Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana.

The film's production began in August 2021, and the shooting was wrapped on December 23 last year. The latest release marks Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's second on-screen collaboration after their 2014 film Manam, which also starred late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.