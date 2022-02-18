Bangarraju Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bangarraju is all over the news, and the reason is obvious. Almost a month after its theatrical release, the film started streaming on ZEE5 on February 18. The film has been getting a thumping response from the audience and critics alike.

Bangarraju has also become the latest to get leaked online. According to reports, the supernatural drama has been leaked on infamous websites and platforms including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Owing to the unfortunate leak, the film's viewership might get affected. Well, Bangarraju is not the first film to get leaked online. Earlier, films like Pushpa, Akhanda, Paagal, SR Kalyana Mandapam, Vakeel Saab, Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor also fell prey to piracy.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film is backed by Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios. Kurasala has co-written the film with Satyanand. For the unversed, Bangarraju also featuring Ramya Krishnan and Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana.

The film's production began in August 2021, and the shooting was wrapped on December 23 last year. The latest release marks Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's second on-screen collaboration after their 2014 film Manam, which also starred late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Bangarraju was released in theatres on January 14, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.