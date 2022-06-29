Best Telugu Movies 2022: RRR, DJ Tillu, Vikram, KGF: Chapter 2 & Others Top The List So Far

The year 2022 has been a blessing to the makers of films in Tollywood. Having undergone a heavy blow during the pandemic, the industry slowly stood on its feet over the last two years and is now roaring all the way. Tollywood films are doing great across the world and it is not an exaggeration to claim that the world is now looking at Telugu cinema. The industry produced several hit Telugu movies in 2022.

Tollywood is filled with passionate filmmakers-directors, technicians, and producers, who are willing to take risks and leave no stone unturned in making a film that not only churns out money, but also earns global fame.

Stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and now Adivi Sesh are some of the actors and directors like Rajamouli and Sukumar who have gained popularity across the world.

While there are a few misses at the box office, the first half of 2022 has a notable number of films that have set new records.

Here are the notable Telugu movies that hit the screens or had an OTT release in the year 2022 so far: RRR, Radhe Shyam, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Acharya, Khiladi, Bangarraju, Good Luck Sakhi, Malli Modalaindi, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, Bheemla Nayak, Virata Parvam, Sammathame, Major, DJ Tillu, Ante Sundaraniki, Ghani, Jayamma Panchayathi, Bhala Thandanana, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, Shekar, Godse, Chor Bazaar, 7 Days 6 Nights and F3 among others.

There are a few Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada Films that were dubbed in Telugu - Valimai, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Beast, Don, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Vikram, and KGF 2 among others.

If we have to categorize each movie based on its performance at the box office, we have films that were declared hits, superhits, and double blockbusters.

Now let us take a look at the films that were declared a hit according to their closing collection as the parameter.

Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna starrer Bangarraju with Krithi Shetty in the female lead is the year's first clean hit. The movie is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

The next biggest and most unexpected hit for Tollywood came in the form of DJ Tillu. Co-written and portrayed by Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the title role, DJ Tillu opened with a positive response at the box office and when the movie premiered on the OTT platform, it was raving reviews. Directed by Vimal Krishna, the movie scored a double blockbuster.

However, without a doubt, the most anticipated film of the year is RRR, directed by Rajamouli. The movie went on to set new records with each passing day at the box office and eventually surpassed the director's earlier records set by Baahubali 1 & 2, across the world. To date, RRR is trending on OTT platforms and is recorded as a universal hit.

Major, an honest attempt by the team of actor Adivi Sesh with his director Sashi Kiran Tikka had a great run at the box office. The movie, which is a biography of late NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is a successful film co-produced by Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, Tollywood also welcomed other language films into dubbing with open hands. Proving that the right content always wins, dubbing films like KGF: Chapter 2, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, and Sivakarthikeyan's Don have minted money at the Telugu Box Office.

On the other hand, movies that hit the screens to huge openings like Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata did decent at the box office but failed to achieve breakeven.

Whereas, megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Nani's Ante Sundaraniki, Rana's Virata Parvam fell flat and ended up as disasters at the box office.

Take a look at the year's hits, superhits, double blockbusters that are categorized depending on their closing share at the worldwide box office.

S. No Movie Name Budget Closing Collection Worldwide Final Verdict 1. Bangarraju Rs 38.15 Crore Rs 39.15 Crore Hit 2. DJ Tillu Rs 8.95 Crore Rs 17.25 Crore Double Blockbuster 3. RRR Rs 451 Crore Rs 608.67 Crore Double Blockbuster 4. KGF: Chapter 2 Rs 78 Crore (Telugu Version) Rs 84.06 Crore Super Hit (Telugu Version) 5. Don Rs 1.5 Crore (Telugu Version) Rs 2.18 Crore Hit (Telugu Version) 6. Major Rs 18 Crore Rs 32.57 Crore Blockbuster Hit 7. Vikram Rs 7 Crore (Telugu Version) Rs 16.75 Core (Still Running) Double Blockbuster

However, with so many exciting happenings in the first half of the year in Tollywood for the film buffs, moviegoers and fans, there is a promising second half of the year to look forward to.

Gopichand's Pakka Commercial, Ram Pothineni's bilingual The Warrior, Naga Chaitanya's Thank You, Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2, Hit-2, Raviteja's Ramarao On Duty, Akhil Akkineni's Agent, and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger are a few films that are lined up for release in the upcoming months of 2022.