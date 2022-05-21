Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh Movie Updates: Pawan Kalyan Will Be Seen As A Lecturer In Harish Shankar's Next!

Director Harish Shankar has already announced his next film with none other than his favourite star Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. The film is titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The makers of the film have recently released a first-look poster of the film and announced the title.

During his recent interaction with the media, the director, who previously helmed Gabbar Singh with Pawan Kalyan, mentioned, "Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the role of a college lecturer, for the first time in his career. His character is designed stylishly keeping the actor in mind. His costumes were planned to give him the most handsome look."

The film will hit the floors in August with the first schedule planned around the last week of the month. The schedule is said to take place in Hyderabad for which pre-production works will begin in early July.

The director also mentioned that several sets are being built by art directors in and around Hyderabad for the film's shoot. A schedule is planned for a sequence to be shot in Ooty, depending on the weather conditions, said the director.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, who was last seen in the Telugu remake of Malayalam Ayyapannum Koshiyum, Bheemla Nayak, along with Rana is busy with his Jana Sena political party. He will likely join the shoot in August.

The film is aiming for a release in early 2023. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the other cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced.