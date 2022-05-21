Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh Movie Updates: Pawan Kalyan Will Be Seen As A Lecturer In Harish Shankar's Next!

Director
Harish
Shankar
has
already
announced
his
next
film
with
none
other
than
his
favourite
star
Powerstar
Pawan
Kalyan.
The
film
is
titled
Bhavadeeyudu
Bhagat
Singh.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
recently
released
a
first-look
poster
of
the
film
and
announced
the
title.
During
his
recent
interaction
with
the
media,
the
director,
who
previously
helmed
Gabbar
Singh
with
Pawan
Kalyan,
mentioned,
"Pawan
Kalyan
will
be
seen
in
the
role
of
a
college
lecturer,
for
the
first
time
in
his
career.
His
character
is
designed
stylishly
keeping
the
actor
in
mind.
His
costumes
were
planned
to
give
him
the
most
handsome
look."
The
film
will
hit
the
floors
in
August
with
the
first
schedule
planned
around
the
last
week
of
the
month.
The
schedule
is
said
to
take
place
in
Hyderabad
for
which
pre-production
works
will
begin
in
early
July.
The
director
also
mentioned
that
several
sets
are
being
built
by
art
directors
in
and
around
Hyderabad
for
the
film's
shoot.
A
schedule
is
planned
for
a
sequence
to
be
shot
in
Ooty,
depending
on
the
weather
conditions,
said
the
director.
Meanwhile,
Pawan
Kalyan,
who
was
last
seen
in
the
Telugu
remake
of
Malayalam
Ayyapannum
Koshiyum,
Bheemla
Nayak,
along
with
Rana
is
busy
with
his
Jana
Sena
political
party.
He
will
likely
join
the
shoot
in
August.
The
film
is
aiming
for
a
release
in
early
2023.
Produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
the
other
cast
and
crew
of
the
film
are
yet
to
be
announced.