Bheemla Nayak Day 1 Box Office Collection: Bumper Opening For Pawan Kalyan's Film!

Pawan Kalyan's latest film Bheemla Nayak has set out on a journey of profit and progress. The film has been getting tremendous response from all quarters and seems like the release was worth all the wait and hype. Pawan Kalyan fans and general audiences have indeed welcomed the film with open arms and the box office collection report of the film serves as proof.

The action thriller has acquired a collection close to Rs 26 Crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and World Wide Rs 34 Crore. Pawan Kalyan's film has reportedly made an all-time record in Nizam with its massive collection. Going by the collection hunt of the film on day 1, it surely has reached its potential by all means. Notably, the film's collection has also surpassed his previous outing Vakeel Saab, which released in April last year amid the pandemic.

Having said that, it is to be noted that the courtroom drama was released at a time when the COVID-19 cases were soaring in India. As of now, it is safe to say that the pandemic is under control, given the relaxation of restrictions at places, especially in cinema halls, which has benefitted latest releases.

Bheemla Nayak is having a very balanced clash with Gangubai Kathiawadi and Valimai at the theatres. Though it was speculated that the films would overshadow one another, the tension between them is seemingly less as they are performing pretty well in their respective regions.

Saagar K Chandra has directed Bheemla Nayak, which is backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments The film marks the leading man's second venture to release post the pandemic. It's also his second film to release after his comeback in the industry.