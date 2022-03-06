Bheemla Nayak Day 10 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Starrer Flies High!

March is indeed going to be a thrilling month for the Telugu movie aficionados. Tollywood biggies including RRR, Radhe Shyam and Ramarao on Duty are lined up for release this month. Not just that, films like Bheemla Nayak and Khiladi which released in theatres recently, will soon be joining the OTT bandwagon. Yes, you read that right! If reports are anything to go by, Pawan Kalyan's film will be releasing on the Telugu OTT streaming platform Aha by the end of March, while the Ravi Teja-starrer will be streaming from the 11th of this month.

Talking about Bheemla Nayak in particular, the film's Hindi trailer was released recently and was well received by the audiences. Notably, the dubbed version will soon release across India. Reportedly, the makers decided to give a green signal to the Hindi release owing to the tremendous response to the Telugu version and on subsequent popular demand. The box office collection of Bheemla Nayak was also one of the reasons that led to the new development. The film garnered a share collection of Rs 26.42 Crore on its opening day.

After raking in Rs 13.14 Crore and Rs 13.51 Crore on days 2 and 3 respectively, the film's collection shrunk on Monday as it could only gather Rs 5.18 Crore. During the festive holiday (Maha Shivaratri-Tuesday), the film earned Rs 7.25 Crore and yet again saw a decline till Sunday. On days 6, 7, 8 and 9, Bheemla Nayak collected Rs 3.32 Crore, Rs 98 Lakh, Rs 74 Lakh and Rs 1.07 Crore respectively. Well, on second Sunday, the film witnessed a slight growth in its collection as it made an impressive Rs 1.5 Crore (approx).

Well, with no major releases to clash with until March 11, one will have to wait and watch to see how the film performs in theatres.

Bheemla Nayak revolves around a clash between sub-inspector Bheemla Nayak (Pawan Kalyan) and ex-Havildar Daniel Shekar (Rana Daggubati), that begins after the latter crosses the Andhra Pradesh border in an inebriated condition. Saagar K Chandra has directed the entertainer.