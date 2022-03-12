Bheemla Nayak Day 15 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Maintains Steady Pace

Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, which had a worldwide release on February 25, has wreaked havoc at the box office. The film is 15 days away from completing a month of its release. As it stands midway, the film has grossed close to Rs 115 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. On the flip side, it has already crossed the Rs 150 Crore (gross) mark at the worldwide box office. Talking about the 15 days collections of the film, Bheemla Nayak made close to Rs 70.40 Crore (share) in the first week, while it garnered Rs 4.62 Crore (share) with its second week run at the cinemas.

Juxtaposing it with the latest Telugu releases, the film's collection in the second week was comparatively less. Notably, Tollywood biggies like Pushpa and Akhanda's share collection (AP-TG) in the second week were Rs 11.66 Crore and Rs 9.82 Crore respectively. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan's previous outing Vakeel Saab, which also marked his comeback in the film industry, had accumulated Rs 5.98 Crore (share) in the second week.

Well on day 15, Bheemla Nayak raked in an impressive collection of Rs 10 Lakh from the Telugu states.

Take a look at the complete breakdown of Bheemla Nayak (Day Wise AP-TG)

Day 1: Rs 26.42 Crore

Day2: Rs 13.14 Crore

Day 3: Rs 13.51 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.18 Crore

Day 5: Rs 7.25 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 98 Lakh

Day 8: Rs 74 Lakh

Day 9: Rs 1.07 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.90 Crore

Day 11: Rs 36 Lakh

Day 12: Rs 27 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 18 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 10 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 10 Lakh

Total AP-TG: Rs 75.25 Crore (share-approx)

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra and stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in key roles. The film is Pawan Kalyan's second post-pandemic release after Vakeel Saab.