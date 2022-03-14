    For Quick Alerts
      Bheemla Nayak Day 18 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Wins Big!

      Ever since its release, Bheemla Nayak has been winning hearts for the right reasons. From its grand release to its extraordinary box office collection, everything and anything about the entertainer has been making headlines lately. The film has now completed 18 days of its theatrical run and is still making it big at the ticket windows.

      Bheemla Nayak

      The sheer start of the film was impressive, especially at its primary market Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it garnered Rs 26.42 (share). Bheemla Nayak raked in Rs 70.40 Crore and Rs 4.62 Crore in the first and second week respectively. On days 15, 16 and 17, the film maintained a steady pace as it acquired Rs 8 Lakh, Rs 25 Lakh and Rs 36 Lakh respectively from the Telugu states. Well, on day 18, i.e. on Monday, the actioner accumulated close to Rs 10 Lakh at the box office, proving that it's unstoppable and has all the power to clash with other releases including biggies like Radhe Shyam. Let us tell you that Bheemla Nayak has overshadowed the Prabhas-starrer, which upon its release couldn't live up to the expectations and crazy hype.

      Take a look at Bheemla Nayak's Daywise AP-TG Collection

      Day 1: Rs 26.42 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 13.14 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 13.51 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 5.18 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 7.25 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 3.32 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 98 Lakh
      Day 8: Rs 74 Lakh
      Day 9: Rs 1.07 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 1.90 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 36 Lakh
      Day 12: Rs 27 Lakh
      Day 13: Rs 18 Lakh
      Day 14: Rs 10 Lakh
      Day 15: Rs 8 Lakh
      Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh
      Day 17: Rs 36 Lakh
      Day 18: Rs 10 Lakh
      Total AP-TG: Rs 76.43 Crore (Rs 115.95 Crore Gross)

      As far as worldwide collection is concerned, the film's share collection is inching toward Rs 100 Crore mark while the gross collection stands at Rs 158 Crore.

      Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak features an ensemble cast including Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
