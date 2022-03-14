Bheemla Nayak Day 18 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Wins Big!

Ever since its release, Bheemla Nayak has been winning hearts for the right reasons. From its grand release to its extraordinary box office collection, everything and anything about the entertainer has been making headlines lately. The film has now completed 18 days of its theatrical run and is still making it big at the ticket windows.

The sheer start of the film was impressive, especially at its primary market Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it garnered Rs 26.42 (share). Bheemla Nayak raked in Rs 70.40 Crore and Rs 4.62 Crore in the first and second week respectively. On days 15, 16 and 17, the film maintained a steady pace as it acquired Rs 8 Lakh, Rs 25 Lakh and Rs 36 Lakh respectively from the Telugu states. Well, on day 18, i.e. on Monday, the actioner accumulated close to Rs 10 Lakh at the box office, proving that it's unstoppable and has all the power to clash with other releases including biggies like Radhe Shyam. Let us tell you that Bheemla Nayak has overshadowed the Prabhas-starrer, which upon its release couldn't live up to the expectations and crazy hype.

Take a look at Bheemla Nayak's Daywise AP-TG Collection

Day 1: Rs 26.42 Crore

Day 2: Rs 13.14 Crore

Day 3: Rs 13.51 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.18 Crore

Day 5: Rs 7.25 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 98 Lakh

Day 8: Rs 74 Lakh

Day 9: Rs 1.07 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.90 Crore

Day 11: Rs 36 Lakh

Day 12: Rs 27 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 18 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 10 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 8 Lakh

Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 17: Rs 36 Lakh

Day 18: Rs 10 Lakh

Total AP-TG: Rs 76.43 Crore (Rs 115.95 Crore Gross)

As far as worldwide collection is concerned, the film's share collection is inching toward Rs 100 Crore mark while the gross collection stands at Rs 158 Crore.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak features an ensemble cast including Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon.