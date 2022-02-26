Bheemla Nayak Day 2 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Power Is Unstoppable!

Saagar K Chandra's latest directorial venture Bheemla Nayak is having a dream run at the box office. The film featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles made a promising start on Friday (February 25). On its opening day, the film accumulated Rs 26.42 Crore (share) at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

If the share collection of the film was Rs 38 Crore (gross) in the Telugu states, it collected Rs 6.85 Crore from overseas, making the worldwide collection of the entertainer Rs 56.50 Crore (gross). Even on day 2, i.e. on Saturday, the film had an impressive run at the cinema halls as it collected Rs 13 Crore (share), making the grand total of Bheemla Nayak's collection Rs 39.42 Crore (share-approx)

The box office collections of Pawan Kalyan's films have always been overpouring and therefore, one can expect the unexpected in the days to come. Since the film received rave reviews, fans have been thronging the theatres to watch Bheemla Nayak. Notably, the success press meet of the film was held on Saturday, and if reports are to be believed the action thriller has turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers and the cast and crew associated with it.

Bheemla Nayak Day 1 Box Office Collection: Bumper Opening For Pawan Kalyan's Film!

Bheemla Nayak Movie Review: This Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is A Perfectly Crafted Edge Of The Seat Thriller!

Talking about the pre-release business of Bheemla Nayak, the film had done a massive pre-release business of Rs 108 Crore (worldwide). Domestically, the theatrical rights were sold for Rs 89.65 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film did a massive business in Nizam and Ceded, where it made Rs 35 Crore and Rs 17 Crore respectively. On the other hand, from the rest of India and overseas, the film had acquired Rs 9 crore each.

Also starring Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles, the film has Samuthirakani and Murali Sharma playing supporting characters.