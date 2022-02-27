Bheemla Nayak Day 3 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Continues Its Remarkable Run

Bheemla Nayak opened in theatres on February 25, 2021. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the action thriller is an official Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum that released in 2020. The film marks Pawan Kalyan's second venture to release in theatres post the pandemic after the courtroom drama Vakeel Saab.

As expected the film garnered a great deal of attention, with many appreciating the leading man's enthralling acting chops, whistle-worthy dialogues, action blocks and of course deadly clash with Rana Daggubati. Not just that, the performances of other cast members including Rana, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakni and Murali Sharma have also been getting applause from the moviegoers.

Talking about the film's business, Bheemla Nayak kicked off its theatrical run on a high note. The film raked in a terrific collection of Rs 26.42 Crore (Share) at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. On day 2, the actioner witnessed a spike as it collected Rs 13 Crore. It held well on day 3, i.e. on Sunday garnering a stupendous collection close to Rs 10 Crore. Going by the collection so far, looks like Bheemla Nayak has indeed taken the box office of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by storm.

Reportedly, the entertainer has also put up a solid show overseas. Well, as the film has made an impressive collection over the weekend, it remains to be seen if Bheemla Nayak passes the Monday litmus test with flying colours and emerges as a blockbuster.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the action thriller has Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Raghu Babu, Ramachandra Raju, Brahmanandam and Teja Kakamanu playing crucial roles. Previously slated to release on January 12, the film was postponed to avert a clash with Tollywood biggies RRR and Radhe Shyam on the requests of the films' producers.