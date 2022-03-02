Bheemla Nayak Day 5 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Film Stays Strong!

Tollywood's Power Star Pawan Kalyan is riding high on the success of his latest release Bheemla Nayak. With thunderous response and strong word of mouth, the film garnered a whopping Rs 26.42 Crore on its opening day at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

Bheemla Nayak has been maintaining a strong hold at the domestic box office since then, thanks to the leading man's superstardom and the favourable response to the film that has pulled the audiences to the theatres. The film's total opening weekend collection was Rs 53.07 Crore (gross) while the share collection was Rs 70.10 Crore. On Monday, the film saw a modest decline in its collection as it acquired Rs 5.18 Crore.

Though it has evidently gone through a downward trend post Sunday, looks like the film is not ready to surrender as it has been keeping its theatrical run and collection hunt balanced. On Tuesday, i.e. on day 5, Bheemla Nayak stayed strong as it raked in Rs 7 Crore (approx) from the Telugu states box office.

Notably, with its worldwide ticket sales, the film has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark (gross). The latest one is the leading man's second release post the pandemic. Vakeel Saab, the highly acclaimed courtroom drama was released last April, and was also his comeback film. Well, the back-to-back success of his films has indeed thrilled fans, who still can't get enough of his latest release, as they trend relevant hashtags to celebrate its collection milestones.

Saagar K Chandra has directed Bheemla Nayak, which has story and dialogues penned by Trivikram Srinivas. The cast comprises of Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani.