Bheemla Nayak Day 6 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Continues Raking In Moolah

Bheemla Nayak is in the news for all the right reasons. The film has been winning hearts ever since its release in theatres. The power-packed action thriller kicked off its theatrical run last Friday (February 25) and has been unstoppable ever since. The entertainer headlined by Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will soon be completing a week of its release.

On the other hand, Bheemla Nayak will also have a tough contest with the new releases- Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu at the theatres on Friday. All eyes are on PSPK's latest release and fans are now eagerly waiting to see if their idol's actioner manages to overshadow the other two films, with all its might and power.

Talking about Bheemla Nayak's collection hunt so far, the film has been doing pretty well at the box office despite going through weekdays. On Wednesday (day 6), the actioner collected close to Rs 6 Crore (share) at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. On its opening day, the film collected a whopping Rs 26.42 Crore, while on days 2, 3, 4 and 5, it accumulated Rs 13.14 Crore, Rs 13.51 Crore, Rs 5.18 Crore and Rs 7.25 Crore respectively. Domestically, the film has been doing incredible business in the Nizam region followed by Ceeded. Going by the response from all quarters and the pace with which the film has been raking in the moolah, it will soon cross the Rs 100 Crore mark in the Telugu states.

Bheemla Nayak is helmed by Appatlo Okadundevadu fame Saagar K Chandra and features Nithya Menon, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma and Samyuktha Menon in key roles. The film is Pawan Kalyan's first release of 2022 and the second project to release post the pandemic (after Vakeel Saab).