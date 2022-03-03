Bheemla Nayak Day 7 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Actioner Continues To Shine!

Pawan Kalyan's latest release Bheemla Nayak has outshined his previous film, Vakeel Saab. Yes, you read that right! The actioner has apparently crossed the courtroom drama's total collection (Rs 137 Crore) in just six days. Not just that, the latest film has also become the leading man's career-best project.

The film has been on a winning streak ever since its release. The entertainer also featuring Rana Daggubati in the lead role has now completed a week of its release. The film released last Friday (February 25) and was well received by the audiences.

The lead actor's superstardom and hype around the film pulled the audiences to the theatres, however, soon after its release, the positive response on the internet helped the film garner wide attention. The film bagged Rs 26.42 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on day 1. On Saturday and Sunday, Bheemla Nayak garnered Rs 13.14 Crore and 13.51 Crore respectively. On Monday, the film went through an expected downward trend as it only collected Rs 5.18 Crore. The Maha Shivratri holiday on Tuesday helped the film big time as it saw a slight increase in numbers and raked in Rs 7.25 Crore from the Telugu states.

On day 6, the entertainer collected Rs 3.32 Crore, and according to the early trends, the film has made close to Rs 2 Crore on day 7 i.e. on Thursday. Well now, the film is moving closer to Rs 150 Crore mark, and it remains to be seen if it achieves the feat in the ongoing week.

Saagar K Chandra has directed Bheemla Nayak. Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma among others make up the key cast of the film. The actioner is Pawan Kalyan's second film to release post the pandemic after Vakeel Saab.